Philips CavaClear used for 1st time in patients to remove filter from vein
Apr. 21, 2022
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said the first patients were successfully treated for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) filter removal using its IVC Filter Removal Laser Sheath, CavaClear.
- The company said IVC filters are used to treat patients with venous thromboembolism, blood clots in veins of the leg and groin. The filters are placed in the IVC, a vein that carries blood from the lower body to the heart, to capture blood clots from moving to the lungs.
- However, these filters can have long term complications, including fracturing and traveling through the bloodstream and penetration into adjacent organs, the company said in an April 21 press release.
- The company added that CavaClear uses circumferential tissue ablation to aid in capturing the filter. CavaClear provides a minimally invasive solution for embedded IVC filters, to help physicians reduce risk of significant filter-related complications in patients.
- The first two patients were successfully treated at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago and at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto.