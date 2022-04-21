Philips CavaClear used for 1st time in patients to remove filter from vein

Apr. 21, 2022

Blood Clot or thrombus blocking the red blood cells stream within an artery or a vein 3D rendering illustration. Thrombosis, cardiovascular system, medicine, biology, health, anatomy, pathology concepts.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

  • Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said the first patients were successfully treated for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) filter removal using its IVC Filter Removal Laser Sheath, CavaClear.
  • The company said IVC filters are used to treat patients with venous thromboembolism, blood clots in veins of the leg and groin. The filters are placed in the IVC, a vein that carries blood from the lower body to the heart, to capture blood clots from moving to the lungs.
  • However, these filters can have long term complications, including fracturing and traveling through the bloodstream and penetration into adjacent organs, the company said in an April 21 press release.
  • The company added that CavaClear uses circumferential tissue ablation to aid in capturing the filter. CavaClear provides a minimally invasive solution for embedded IVC filters, to help physicians reduce risk of significant filter-related complications in patients.
  • The first two patients were successfully treated at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago and at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto.
