Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings leads solid day for cruise line stocks

The cruise line sector broker higher again on Thursday with Carnival Corporation (CCL +2.8%), Royal Caribbean (RCL +1.6%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +3.4%) and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND +2.5%) all in positive territory.

Jefferies analyst David Katz was also out today with a data read that suggested high-priced brands are driving higher ticket prices amid a mix shift to a normalized patron base.

"On the positive side, we expect yields increases to be sustainable due to increased product bundling and onboard spending. Based on the data, we also conclude that intuitively, luxury cruisers are willing to pay more, and that the Caribbean destination remains in the strongest demand

Cruise line stocks are running ahead of the broad stock market in 2022 with investors latching on to the strong consumer spending trends and the peeling back of more COVID restrictions globally.