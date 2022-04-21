Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (BIDU) and Weibo (WB) slipped into the red, Thursday, as many notable Chinese tech stocks lost ground following the latest round of uncertainty involving ride-sharing leader Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI).

At issue are potential punishments that were reportedly set to be levied against DiDi (DIDI) by China's regulator of cybersecurity. The Cyberspace Administration of China was prepared to impose fines and other penalties upon Didi (DIDI) due to how it went about holding an initial public stock offering in New York last year. However, some high-level officials in the Beijing government have reportedly come out against the proposed penalties on the grounds that they aren't strong enough.

DiDi (DIDI) is in the process of delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange, but has also put a halt on plans to re-list its shares in Hong Kong.

As trading progressed, DiDi's (DIDI) shares fell more than 6%. Adding to the company's woes was a report that DiDi (DIDI) is closing down its food delivery business in Japan.

With DiDi (DIDI) in the lead, other Chinese tech stocks also retreated. Alibaba (BABA) shares pulled back by 2%, Baidu (BIDU) was down by 3%, Weibo (WB) fell more than 5%, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) gave up 2.5%, and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) fell more than 3%.

Thursday's losses follow declines earlier in the week that resulted from concerns that China may impose more regulations over the country's livestreaming video industry.