SiriusXM launches Holy Culture Radio

Apr. 21, 2022 11:12 AM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

TV And Video Control Room

TommL/E+ via Getty Images

  • SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has launched Holy Culture Radio, a new spiritually-inspired talk and music channel.
  • It will be available to the listeners beginning April 21, 2022 on the SXM App and on select SiriusXM radios.
  • The Corelink Solution, a non-profit organization owns and operates Holy Culture Radio.
  • New talk and music full-time channel features 13 shows for everything Christian Hip-Hop and Rhythm & Praise.
  • The range of shows on the channel will include The Christ Revolution Music, hosted by Bryant Tabb; Talk shows will include K.I.N.G Talks, with open discussions on life with the intent of creating an environment of effective communication and an atmosphere of compassion and understanding; Music mix shows will include The Get-Up Morning Mix of songs and messages to inspire and start mornings off right.
