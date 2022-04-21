SiriusXM launches Holy Culture Radio
Apr. 21, 2022 11:12 AM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has launched Holy Culture Radio, a new spiritually-inspired talk and music channel.
- It will be available to the listeners beginning April 21, 2022 on the SXM App and on select SiriusXM radios.
- The Corelink Solution, a non-profit organization owns and operates Holy Culture Radio.
- New talk and music full-time channel features 13 shows for everything Christian Hip-Hop and Rhythm & Praise.
- The range of shows on the channel will include The Christ Revolution Music, hosted by Bryant Tabb; Talk shows will include K.I.N.G Talks, with open discussions on life with the intent of creating an environment of effective communication and an atmosphere of compassion and understanding; Music mix shows will include The Get-Up Morning Mix of songs and messages to inspire and start mornings off right.