Inozyme Pharma surges 17% following disclosure of several insider buys

Apr. 21, 2022 11:17 AM ETInozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Stock Certificate 5

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shares of Inozyme Pharma surged 17% on Thursday after SEC filings indicated stock purchases by company executives and a director.
  • On April 19, CEO Axel Bolte bought 67,750 shares at a price of $3.69 for a purchase price of ~250K.
  • On the same date, CFO Sanjay Subramanian and COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke each purchased 27.1K shares at the same price for ~$100K each.
  • The largest purchase was made by Robert Lorne Hopfner, a member of Inozyme's board, through Pivotal bioVenture Partners, where he serves as managing partner. This purchase of 1.07M shares, also at $3.69, is worth ~$394.8M.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Inozyme (NASDAQ:INZY) as a hold.
