An expert panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated their reluctance to recommend a fourth COVID-19 shot for the broader population until the agency formulates a clear strategy.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) largely agreed that repeated use of boosters to prevent infection was not a realistic target with the current crop of COVID-19 shots.

Dr. Beth Bell, director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, argued that asking people to receive boosters every four to six months is not sustainable and could undermine the trust in the immunization drive.

“I’m just very concerned about us meeting and considering additional doses for a smaller and smaller return and creating an impression that we don’t have a very effective vaccination program,” CNBC quoted Dr. Bell as saying.

The primary vaccine regimen and one booster could offer adequate protection for individuals with healthy immune systems right now, according to Dr. Bell, who also functions as a clinical professor at the University of Washington’s School of Public Health.

Meanwhile, Dr. David Kimberlin of the American Academy of Pediatrics said that CDC should implement a more long-term-oriented vaccination strategy to avoid being reactive to the next crisis.

According to Kimberlin, the agency should inform the public that most Americans will need three doses initially and then an annual booster to retain protection against severe disease.

However, committee member, Dr. Sarah Long, highlighted the shortcoming of the current generation of COVID-19 shots.

“With the vaccines currently available, we should not chase the rainbows of hoping that those vaccines could prevent infection, transmission and even mild disease because we’ve learned that is just not possible,” she said.

“We just need to give that up with these vaccines and focus on preventing severe disease and preventing death,” added Dr. Long, who is a professor of pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine.

The ACIP meeting comes after the CDC recommended a fourth COVID shot of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines for older Americans last month.

At a meeting convened to discuss the additional booster shots for the general population, Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine unit, noted early this month that the decision was a “stopgap” measure.