Majic Wheels secures majority interest in Panaesha Capital Exchange
Apr. 21, 2022 11:27 AM ETMajic Wheels Corp. (MJWL)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Fintech and software development company, Majic Wheels (OTCPK:MJWL), secured a majority interest in the digital assets exchange, Panaesha Capital Exchange.
- CEO David Chong believes the acquisition will support MJWL's ambition to establish itself as a fintech and technology leader in India.
- PCEX is the first Indian crypto broker to introduce the B2B franchise model to the cryptocurrency industry.
- India currently ranks 7th in terms of the number of people who have owned a cryptocurrency at least once, with over 100M people.
- Retail investment in India in terms of cryptos is expected to reach $15.6B by 2030.