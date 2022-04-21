Telecom Italia to likely avail €3B credit with state guarantee

Apr. 21, 2022 11:33 AM ETTIIAY, TI.ABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIIAY) to raise around €3B that could be partly guaranteed by Italy’s export insurer SACE as per Financial Post reports.

  • Company is burdened with total gross debt of more than €30B, also has around €3B in bonds coming due this year.

  • Expects a €1.7B payment by the end of September as part of the amount it put in the pot to secure frequencies in a fifth-generation mobile spectrum auction.
  • It is talking to UniCredit, BNP Paribas , Credit Agricole and Santander over a deal to secure a credit line.
  • However, doubts remain whether the company can tap such scheme.
  • SACE is allowed to cover up to 80% of the financing to help companies raise debt under guarantee scheme used during the first COVID-19 wave in 2020.
  • Company news from January: 'KKR talks with Saudi wealth fund about joining bid for Telecom Italia - Bloomberg'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.