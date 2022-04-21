Telecom Italia to likely avail €3B credit with state guarantee
Apr. 21, 2022 11:33 AM ETTIIAY, TI.ABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIIAY) to raise around €3B that could be partly guaranteed by Italy’s export insurer SACE as per Financial Post reports.
Company is burdened with total gross debt of more than €30B, also has around €3B in bonds coming due this year.
- Expects a €1.7B payment by the end of September as part of the amount it put in the pot to secure frequencies in a fifth-generation mobile spectrum auction.
- It is talking to UniCredit, BNP Paribas , Credit Agricole and Santander over a deal to secure a credit line.
- However, doubts remain whether the company can tap such scheme.
- SACE is allowed to cover up to 80% of the financing to help companies raise debt under guarantee scheme used during the first COVID-19 wave in 2020.
- Company news from January: 'KKR talks with Saudi wealth fund about joining bid for Telecom Italia - Bloomberg'