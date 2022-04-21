COVID hospitalization rate lower in vaccinated compared to unvaccinated young children

A CDC study found that children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 were twice as likely to be hospitalized because of the disease compared to vaccinated children.

The study specifically examined the period when the Omicron variant was predominant, Dec. 19 2021-Feb. 28, 2022.

Results showed that the hospitalization rate during this period was 2.1 times as high among unvaccinated children (19.1 per 100K population) as among vaccinated children (9.2 per 100K).

Data indicated that Black children accounted for the largest proportion of unvaccinated children (34%) and as well as about one third of COVID-19–associated hospitalizations. Also, children with diabetes and obesity were more likely to experience severe COVID-19.

The authors said that increasing vaccination in this age group "can prevent COVID-19–associated hospitalization and severe outcomes."

The Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine is the only COVID shot authorized for children between 5 and 11 years old.

Moderna (MRNA) just said it would pursue authorization for its vaccine in children under 5 years old by the end of April.