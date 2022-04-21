MoneyGram falls amid lawsuit from U.S., NY AG over remittance transfers (update)
Update 1:33pm: Adds MoneyGram response to lawsuit.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI), which is agreed to be sold to Madison Dearborn in February, dropped 7.7% after the New York Attorney General and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued the company over remittance transfers.
- "When consumers have complained of remittance-transfer errors, MoneyGram has repeatedly failed to provide the investigations, responses, or remedies required by the Rule," according to the lawsuit. "MoneyGram has failed to comply with policy-and-procedure and document-retention requirements."
- MoneyGram previously disclosed in its 10-K that on February 25, 2021, CFPB told MGI of its intent to take legal action against MGI based on four alleged violations under the Remittance Rule, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and the Consumer Financial Protection Act.
- MGI said in the 10-K that the parties had begun to discuss a potential settlement that would include a monetary penalty, subject to agreement on terms of a proposed stipulated order. MGI accrued $7.5 million as its best estimate to settle this matter.
- MoneyGram responded in a statement emailed to Seeking Alpha.
"As the industry leader in compliance and consumer protection, MoneyGram is deeply disappointed that the CFPB and New York AG chose to file today’s frivolous lawsuit. MoneyGram is especially troubled by the unprofessional conduct and today’s gratuitous remarks by the CFPB and its director against the Company. The Bureau and NYAG know that MoneyGram has invested heavily in compliance to build a best-in-class compliance program with record-low anti-fraud numbers designed to protect consumers against harm. We have spent considerable time attempting to educate the CFPB about the Company’s robust and effective compliance efforts and the weakness of its case, including the complete absence of any consumer harm. Unfortunately, the CFPB and its director entered into discussions with closed minds and unfortunately chose to make increasingly unjustifiable and unprecedented demands upon the Company. Ultimately, MoneyGram refused to be strong-armed into an unfair settlement. The Company is fully prepared to vigorously defend itself and expose the meritless nature of today’s complaint in court," MoneyGram said in the statement.
Madison Dearborn declined to comment.
- Recall last month, MoneyGram to pay $8.25M civil penalty to New York's financial regulator.