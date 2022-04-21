Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares surge 9% to an all-time high Thursday after easily beating Q1 earnings expectations and forecasting Q2 will be the most profitable quarter in company's history.

Nucor (NUE) said the latest period was the most profitable Q1 in its history, topping the $2.25B earned in Q4 2021, and it is confident that 2022 will be another year of very strong earnings and cash flow.

Q1 net income jumped to $2.1B, or $7.67/share, from $942.4M, or $3.10/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose nearly 50% Y/Y to $10.49B, citing strong end-use market demand for steel and steel products.

Q1 steel shipments to outside customers totaled 6.39M tons, flat compared with Q4 2021 and down 11% Y/Y, but the company's average sales price per ton rose 2% Q/Q and 68% from the year-ago quarter.

Overall operating rates at the company's steel mills fell to 77% from 89% in Q4 2021 and 95% in the year-ago Q1.

Nucor (NUE) expects Q2 earnings will be driven by increased profitability in the steel products segment, which continues to benefit from robust demand in non-residential construction markets, and steel mills segment earnings are expected to strengthen due to increased profitability at its sheet and plate mills.

Nucor (NUE) shares have surged 62% YTD and 135% during the past year.