CNN+ to shut down less than a month after launch

CNN+, we hardly knew ye: Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is shutting down the streaming news service with details to come to staffers Thursday, Variety reports.

New CNN boss Chris Licht sent a staff memo about an "important meeting" set for noon, at which time he's expected to confirm the news. Licht already told CNN+ Andrew Morse about the decision, according to the report.

CNN's Reliable Sources team is confirming that news, saying the service will shut its doors April 30.

The service isn't even a month old. But its launch seemed cursed with turmoil, pushed out just days before its parent, WarnerMedia, spun off from AT&T and merged with Discovery under an entirely new leadership team.

Just a few days after the AT&T/Discovery transaction closed, WBD was reportedly set to slash hundreds of millions of dollars from its investment in CNN+, amid reports that only about 10,000 people had become daily users of the service.

Just a couple of days ago, WBD suspended external marketing spending and reportedly laid off CNN's Chief Financial Officer, replacing him with the former Discovery's CFO for streaming and international.

It now seems likely that any creations of merit coming out of the CNN+ effort will move to a widely expected combination service of HBO Max/Discovery expected to launch in 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has hit a session low, down 5.9%.