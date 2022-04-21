Carl Icahn said Thursday that he will not make a bid for Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) in the strategic review run by either the incumbent board or the activist investor's proposed new board.

In an open letter to Southwest Gas (SWX) shareholders, Icahn said Southwest's claim that he wants to buy the entire company is wrong, and his only goal is to replace the board.

Icahn also questioned the acquisition interest from the anonymous potential buyer Southwest Gas (SWX) disclosed earlier this week, saying it was "barely credible."

Icahn sought to gain control of the company's board and replace its chief executive officer; his tender offer to buy the company for $82.50/share was rejected by the Southwest (SWX) board as "inadequate."