  • Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.61B (+2.2% Y/Y).
  • Verizon topped Q4 expectations on top and bottom lines and issued upbeat guidance for the coming year. Revenues grew nearly 5% to $34.1B when adjusting for the Sept. 1 sale of Verizon Media (they fell 1.8% on an as-reported basis).

  • For 2022, it's guiding to EPS of $5.40-$5.55 and is expecting wireless service revenue growth of 9-10%. Organic service and other revenue growth is expected around 3%.
  • Verizon's Q1 will benefit from newer commercial 5G partnerships and higher wireless subscriber additions. It signed a deal in March with SES (SES) to expand access to a portion of the C-band in important regions across the U.S. earlier than the relocation deadlines set out.
  • Verizon also announced a "Plus Play" platform that it sees as a gateway for subscribers to manage a growing number of streaming services and other lifestyle subscriptions - notably including a partnership with Netflix (NFLX).
  • The telecoms company and its peer AT&T (T) came to an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration that will turn on more 5G towers.
  • However, J.P. Morgan sees slowing phone growth for the company - and the wireless sector at large, leading to a downgrade to Neutral. Analyst Philip Cusick expects a seasonally soft Q1 for Verizon with subscriber losses.
  • Its peer AT&T added nearly 700,000 postpaid mobile phone subscribers in Q1, with growth in its 5G and fiber Internet customer base.
  • Over the last 2 years, VZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
