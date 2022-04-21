As the U.S. found out during the pandemic then with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "Our supply chains are not secure and they’re not resilient," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a press briefing in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

One solution involves a plan to build "a large group of trusted trade partners," she said. "There would be some cost that we would bear" but it shouldn't be a permanent part of inflation, Yellen added.

Speaking about the U.S. government freezing Russian assets held in the U.S., Yellen said "it's clear that the rebuilding costs are going to be enormous." But it's "unclear whether it would be possible, without legislation," to use those assets frozen in the U.S. to help fund the rebuilding of Ukrainian cities, she said.

The U.S. Treasury will be discussing with the G-7 and international financial institutions the financing needs for Ukraine and how to raise that money. "We've given $1B that will immediately be available to Ukraine," and will ask Congress for more funds, she said, adding that she's not able to provide more details yet on the upcoming request.

The efforts to support Ukraine will be an international effort. Yellen said, "we'll do everything we can to pool our resources to address their needs."

Last week (April 13), Yellen warned China not to assist Russia on circumventing sanctions

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.