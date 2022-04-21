The airline sector is gliding higher on Thursday after strong earnings guidance from United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL +11.4%), American Airlines (AAL +5.1%), and Alaska Air Group (ALK) added to optimism stoked by a prior release from Delta Air Lines (DAL) and the lifting of mask mandates on aircraft.

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) are leading the way, gaining over 12% in Thursday’s trading, after forecasting a return to profitability in the second quarter. Indicating the elevated optimism, CEO Scott Kirby declared the industry is currently seeing the strongest demand environment in three decades.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth noted that the commentary and revenue forecasts blew away even the most bullish estimates. He maintained his Outperform rating on shares into the summer travel season.

Syth’s bullishness was joined by Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg, who noted the insulation from inflationary pressures that many major airlines like United enjoy.

“United’s strong revenue follows on the heels of Delta’s similarly strong view and corroborates our view that major airlines will be successful in offsetting higher fuel prices given their greater exposure to less price-sensitive revenue segments such as corporate travel, premium leisure, long haul, cargo, and credit card,” he wrote in a reaction note to earnings. “Given United’s June quarter guidance on operating margin…we believe United is doing just that.”

He maintained a Buy rating on shares as the industry appears capable of overcoming a rapid rise in fuel costs and driving higher on booming demand for air travel.

Similarly, American Airlines (AAL +5.2%) lifted off on Thursday after it noted record sales in March, returning to 2019 levels for monthly revenue for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its own Thursday morning release, Alaska Air (ALK +1.8%) reported the same normalization to 2019 levels, encouraging bullishness on the industry’s long-awaited recovery.

“We’re optimistic about the continued recovery in the second quarter and beyond,” American CEO Robert Isom said. “The demand environment is very strong and, as a result, we expect to be profitable in the second quarter based on our current fuel price assumptions.”

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) that tracks passenger airlines gained 5% at midday on the back of bullish sentiment across the sector.

Still, it is worth noting that issues in staffing that add to concerns on fuel costs. These labor shortages in particular have caused much of the industry, including JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Frontier Group (ULCC), Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines (UAL), Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Sun Country Holdings (SNCY), and more to slash schedules.

While analysts have noted that this is a prudent strategy in many cases, it may curtail their ability to capitalize on soaring demand cited by so many CEOs.

Earnings are expected from Allegiant (ALGT) on Friday, while Southwest Airlines (LUV), Frontier Group (ULCC), and JetBlue (JBLU) are set to report next week. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) will round-out major airline earnings on May 4 after market close.