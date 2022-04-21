Kimberly-Clark Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2022 12:07 PM ETKimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (-31.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.92B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KMB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.