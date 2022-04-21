Regions Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2022 12:08 PM ETRegions Financial Corporation (RF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.