Gentex Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2022 12:10 PM ETGentex Corporation (GNTX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $432.4M (-10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GNTX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
