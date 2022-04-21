Autoliv Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2022 12:11 PM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (-40.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.14B (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.