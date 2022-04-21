Specialty Building Products updates details about proposed $100M IPO

Specialty Building Products (SPB), a distributor of residential building materials, has disclosed additional details about its proposed $100M initial public offering.

The company didn’t disclose the number of shares and pricing of the IPO, but stated that it may seek to raise up to $100M, a number that it likely a placeholder and subject to change.

Specialty Building Products plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol SBP. Barclays, Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital are serving as lead bookrunners. The company first filed for an IPO in January.

For the fiscal year ended Jan. 2, 2022, the company reported net income of $114M on revenue of $2.6B.

The company plans to use proceeds from the deal primarily to pay down debt associated with acquisitions.

Based in Georgia, Specialty Building Products distributes residential building materials such as siding, molding, trim, composite decking and railings to professional dealers and home improvement retailers. The company has operations throughout Canada and in 42 states.

