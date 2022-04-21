HCA Healthcare Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2022 12:16 PM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.24 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.72B (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HCA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.