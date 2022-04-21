Valmont Industries stock hits record high after Q1 results beat, FY guidance raise

Apr. 21, 2022 12:17 PM ETValmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) have risen 8.1% to $268.47 in mid-day trading on Thursday, and they earlier hit a record high, after the provider of infrastructure and agricultural solutions reported Q1 2022 results that beat estimates.

Valmont reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $3.07, which beat estimates by $0.63, and a 26.6% Y/Y rise in revenue to $980.8M, which beat estimates by $92.73M.

VMI said sales in its infrastructure segment grew 23.8% Y/Y to $680.7M, helped by favorable pricing globally primarily in the transmission, lighting and transportation product lines, and higher volumes primarily in the telecommunications business.

Sales in VMI's agriculture segment grew 33.5% Y/Y to $306.6M, helped by higher average selling prices of irrigation equipment globally, higher volumes in North American markets and higher technology sales.

Valmont also raised its FY 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $13-$13.50 from the previous range of $12.25-$13. Net sales growth is now expected to be 11%-17% from the previous range of 9%-14%.

VMI attributed its guidance raise to a strong start to the year. The company entered Q2 with a record backlog of more than $1.8B, and expects favorable market growth trends in both its infrastructure and agriculture businesses.

Up to Wednesday's close, VMI stock +0.9% YTD.

