Sleep Number slips after Piper Sandler downgrades on Q1 earnings miss and weak demand trends

Apr. 21, 2022 12:21 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) sinks after Piper Sandler downgraded shares to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $49 from $62 following Q1 earnings miss and guidance cut.
  • Analyst Peter Keith lacks confidence in the company's updated guidance for demand growth of 0%-3% for rest of year.
  • He says that the company's premium products are not impervious to weakening consumer demand trends and believes the results "are likely going to be quite messy well into 2023. "
  • Shares are currently trading near their 52-week low.
