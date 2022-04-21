Sleep Number slips after Piper Sandler downgrades on Q1 earnings miss and weak demand trends
Apr. 21, 2022 12:21 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) sinks after Piper Sandler downgraded shares to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $49 from $62 following Q1 earnings miss and guidance cut.
- Analyst Peter Keith lacks confidence in the company's updated guidance for demand growth of 0%-3% for rest of year.
- He says that the company's premium products are not impervious to weakening consumer demand trends and believes the results "are likely going to be quite messy well into 2023. "
- Shares are currently trading near their 52-week low.