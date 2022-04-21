Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock has erased Thursday morning gains and dropped as much as 5.5% in midday trading, as investors weigh the CFO's comments on client cash sorting at the 2022 Business Spring Update.

Moreover, as the Federal Reserve hikes short-term interest rates, Schwab (SCHW) clients move some funds to certificates of deposits, purchase money funds or other alternative investment solutions from investment cash "off our balance sheet into higher yielding alternatives," otherwise known as client cash sorting, Rick Wurster noted. "In 2015 to 2019, the client cash sorting produced a roughly 20% reduction in sweep cash balances over a three-year period once the Fed started tightening," he added.

At the beginning of this week, Schwab's (SCHW) stock dipped double digit percentage points after first-quarter net interest income came in worse than expected amid a challenging investing environment. And while trading volumes remained elevated in Q1 vs. the prior quarter, a number of trends weighed on revenue per trade, including a decline in the average options trade, Wurster said.

Amid tighter central bank monetary policy, economic uncertainty and Russia's war in Ukraine, "it's a tough environment for investors," said CEO Walt Bettinger.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates aggressively throughout this year and next, which should bode well for Schwab (SCHW). "The path of our net interest margin will always depend on how rates ultimately trend," Wurster said. Specifically, if the Fed increases the policy rate to an expected range of 2.25% to 2.50% by year-end, Schwab's (SCHW) net interest margin could climb to mid-1.80% in Q4, Wuster explained.

Previously, (April 21) TD Bank Group said Schwab's earnings will translate to C$202M in Q2 net income.