Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to retire in early 2023
Apr. 21, 2022 12:28 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Charles L. Evans will retire as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in early 2023, after more than 15 years in that role, the Chicago Fed announced on Thursday.
- Evans joined the bank in 1991. Before his current role, he served as its director of research and senior vice president supervising the bank's research on monetary policy, banking, financial markets, and regional economic conditions as well as its community development and public affairs functions.
- A search committee comprised of non-banking members of the Chicago Fed's board has formed to start its search for Evans' successor. The committee is conducting a nationwide search to identify a broad, diverse, and highly qualified pool of candidates, the Chicago Fed said.
- On Wednesday, Evans said he's open to a 50-basis-point rate hike at the FOMC's May meeting.