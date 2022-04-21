AT&T stock (NYSE:T) has joined the top gainers in the S&P 500 Thursday, up 4% after it beat expectations for profits and surprised to the upside on mobile subscribers in the last earnings report where media played a major role.

The company added a net 965,000 postpaid subscribers, and 691,000 postpaid phone net adds, beating expectations. On the wireline side, AT&T Fiber added a net 289,000 subscribers, with penetration up about 2 percentage points to 37%.

It also added 12.8 million HBO/HBO Max subs year-over-year, bringing that total to 76.8 million - but eyes were definitely on the mobility/broadband side of the business that will dominate current-quarter reports after the April 8 closing of its WarnerMedia spin-off into Warner Bros. Discovery.

Bullish New Street Research typified that stance, noting that the communications results were "fine," and noting that "WarnerMedia was a mess" - revenue missed expectations on lower studio revenue - but that's not the company's problem anymore. The firm has a Buy rating and a $26 price target that implies another 29% upside beyond Thursday's gains so far.

Citi also tried to look past the lingering media results, saying it's "encouraged by the better balance of RemainCo revenue and EBITDA performance."

Given competition in wireless, the bank does note the market would like some more visibility on margin expansion for the second half of the year. It has a Buy rating and $22 target.

Evercore also has a $22 price target, and analyst Vijay Jayant noted "solid performance" in the retained businesses - especially in postpaid phones, where the 691,000 net adds topped the firm's expectations for 400,000. Jayant does note free cash flow was much lower than forecast (and it fell to $700 million from the DirecTV-affected $4.2 billion a year prior), which it attributes largely to working capital paydown at WarnerMedia ahead of the spin-off.

On AT&T's earnings call, CEO John Stankey took on how the company is managing sharply increased inflation - and suggested it would boost wage spending by at least $1 billion: "We were pretty deliberate when we did planning for 2022, acknowledging that we expected we'd see some wage inflation ... And we did several revisions late in the planning cycle that I would say those amounts added something with a B into overall cost structure ... I'm not happy about the fact that wages are rising as fast as they are."

He didn't say much about price increases, but did acknowledge "I think every business in the United States is going to be dealing with the cost of inputs. And I don't see the wireless industry being immune from that nor any other industry being immune from that."

The company's not selling on promotional pricing now, he notes: "We are selling the customer on a stable price to the duration of the relationship with us. In many cases, we're in the market at a minimum of $10 higher to the promotional price that cable or the other broadband competitors have in the market. And our volumes were still stellar and they're continuing to grow, and we're doing incredibly well in that market."

Check out AT&T's earnings call presentation.

Seek out more details in AT&T's earnings call transcript.