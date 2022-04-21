Terran Biosciences to develop two Sanofi late-stage CNS drug candidates

Apr. 21, 2022

Neuron system

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Privately held biotech Terran Biosciences has inked a licensing deal with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to develop two of the French pharma's late-stage central nervous system ("CNS") drug candidates.
  • In a news release, Terran did not disclose the candidates except to say they generated four IND applications and more than 104 studies across several CNS indications.
  • Terran said it plans to advance the assets for neurological and psychiatric indications.
  • Although the deal involves an upfront payment and milestone payments, financial details were not released.
