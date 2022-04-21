Terran Biosciences to develop two Sanofi late-stage CNS drug candidates
Apr. 21, 2022 12:42 PM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Privately held biotech Terran Biosciences has inked a licensing deal with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to develop two of the French pharma's late-stage central nervous system ("CNS") drug candidates.
- In a news release, Terran did not disclose the candidates except to say they generated four IND applications and more than 104 studies across several CNS indications.
- Terran said it plans to advance the assets for neurological and psychiatric indications.
- Although the deal involves an upfront payment and milestone payments, financial details were not released.
