Watsco stock rises to 3-week high on earnings beat
Apr. 21, 2022 12:35 PM ETWatsco, Inc. (WSO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock rose to a 3-week high after the HVAC company posted Q1 results that topped Street expectations.
- WSO's earnings beat was driven by strong sales growth, higher margins and operating efficiencies.
- Same-store sales grew 25% in Q1. HVAC equipment same-store sales grew 26%, other HVAC product same-store sales increased 24%, and commercial refrigeration product same-store sales grew 35%.
- "Watsco's performance reflects strong unit growth, our ability to capture increased cost of goods through higher selling prices, a richer mix of high-efficiency systems and what, we believe, are technology-driven gains in market share," said WSO CEO Albert Nahmad.
- WSO raised selling prices as OEMs and manufacturers in the HVAC/R industry hiked prices in the last 2 years due to inflationary pressures.
- The results reflect increased adoption of WSO's technology platforms, which it believes is solidifying existing customer relationships and creating new customer acquisition opportunities.
- The firm noted that Q1 and Q4 each year are highly seasonal due to the nature and timing of replacement demand for HVAC/R systems, which is strongest in Q2 and Q3.
- WSO stock inched ~1% lower YTD and gained 5.3% in the last 6 months.