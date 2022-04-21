Watsco stock rises to 3-week high on earnings beat

Apr. 21, 2022

Air Conditioner Equipment Installing - Multi Split Air Conditioner System

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock rose to a 3-week high after the HVAC company posted Q1 results that topped Street expectations.
  • WSO's earnings beat was driven by strong sales growth, higher margins and operating efficiencies.
  • Same-store sales grew 25% in Q1. HVAC equipment same-store sales grew 26%, other HVAC product same-store sales increased 24%, and commercial refrigeration product same-store sales grew 35%.
  • "Watsco's performance reflects strong unit growth, our ability to capture increased cost of goods through higher selling prices, a richer mix of high-efficiency systems and what, we believe, are technology-driven gains in market share," said WSO CEO Albert Nahmad.
  • WSO raised selling prices as OEMs and manufacturers in the HVAC/R industry hiked prices in the last 2 years due to inflationary pressures.
  • The results reflect increased adoption of WSO's technology platforms, which it believes is solidifying existing customer relationships and creating new customer acquisition opportunities.
  • The firm noted that Q1 and Q4 each year are highly seasonal due to the nature and timing of replacement demand for HVAC/R systems, which is strongest in Q2 and Q3.
  • WSO stock inched ~1% lower YTD and gained 5.3% in the last 6 months.
