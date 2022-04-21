VYGR, WRAP and SHLS among mid-day movers

Apr. 21, 2022 12:36 PM ETINZY, MDVL, UAL, GWGH, MCRI, XRX, WINT, AA, VYGR, WBEV, IPW, SHLS, BWV, CYN, SKYH, RDBX, WRAP, RCAT, PLSE, DRTSBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: Cyngn (CYN) +70%.
  • Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) +28%.
  • Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) +25%.
  • Wrap Technologies (WRAP) +18%.
  • Inozyme Pharma (INZY) +16%.
  • MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) +14%.
  • Red Cat Holdings (OTCQB:RCAT) +13%.
  • Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) +12%.
  • United Airlines Holdings (UAL) +11%.
  • Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) +11%.
  • Losers: Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) -26%.
  • GWG Holdings (GWGH) -24%.
  • Winc (WBEV) -21%.
  • iPower (IPW) -18%.
  • Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) -18%.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) -17%.
  • Xerox (XRX) -17%.
  • Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) -16%.
  • Alcoa (AA) -15%.
  • Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) -14%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.