VYGR, WRAP and SHLS among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Cyngn (CYN) +70%.
- Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) +28%.
- Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) +25%.
- Wrap Technologies (WRAP) +18%.
- Inozyme Pharma (INZY) +16%.
- MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) +14%.
- Red Cat Holdings (OTCQB:RCAT) +13%.
- Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) +12%.
- United Airlines Holdings (UAL) +11%.
- Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) +11%.
- Losers: Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) -26%.
- GWG Holdings (GWGH) -24%.
- Winc (WBEV) -21%.
- iPower (IPW) -18%.
- Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) -18%.
- Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) -17%.
- Xerox (XRX) -17%.
- Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) -16%.
- Alcoa (AA) -15%.
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) -14%.