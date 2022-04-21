Liberty Oilfield surges after cutting losses with best-ever quarterly sales

Apr. 21, 2022 12:27 PM ETLiberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

well workover process using acid to inject into the reservoir and intensify oil and gas production

Igor Borisenko/iStock via Getty Images

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) spurts as much as 15% to a new 52-week high in Thursday's trading after reporting a narrower than expected Q1 loss.

Q1 GAAP loss fell to $5.4M, or $0.03/share, from a loss of $55.6M, or $0.31/share, in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted EBITDA nearly tripled from a year earlier to $91.8M and revenues rose 44% Y/Y to a best-ever $793M.

The company, which plans to change its name to Liberty Energy, said it expects ~10% Q/Q revenue growth in Q2, driven by increased activity and continued incremental improvement in net service price.

"Restrained global investment since the last oil and gas downturn has led to supply challenges at a time where worldwide demand for energy is growing and expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2022," the company said.

Liberty Oilfield (LBRT) shares have surged 92% YTD and 85% during the past year.

