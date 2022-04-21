E2open Parent rises 5% on upgrade by BofA Securities to Buy on valuation bet
- BofA Securities' Andrew Obin sees an upside potential for E2open Parent (ETWO +4.4%) and upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral.
- The stock has current price of $8.05, and a market cap of $2.66B
- Bank elaborates, "Valuation makes for a compelling risk/reward, in our view. ETWO shares trade at 16x our CY22 EBITDA estimates, well below peers at 28x. Our price objective of $12 is based on 19x (down from 20x previously) our CY23 EBITDA, and represents 50+% upside potential."
- On March 3, company acquired Logistyx, a provider of parcel & e-commerce shipping software.
