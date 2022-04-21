Cleveland-Cliffs Q1 2022 preview: Steel price strength set to drive earnings
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (vs. $0.35 in Q121) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.43B (+35.8% Y/Y).
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Q4 earnings and revenues missed expectations, although it expects higher steel prices this year. The steelmaker decided to take advantage of the current lull in auto production to speed up needed maintenance projects.
- The latest S&P Global Commodity Insights U.S. steel market survey also suggests price increases are in store among domestic steelmakers as raw material prices continue to rise following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- The firm was already is seeing deliveries to automotive clients improve and that the chip shortage should improve this year, according to CEO Lourenco Goncalves in the last earnings call.
- Cleveland-Cliffs is increasing its share of fixed contracts with large suppliers above the current 45% of the company's sales, and that the bulk of annual fixed contracts are set to reprice at significantly higher levels this year.
- Shares surged in March to their highest level in nearly nine years, as Russia's war on Ukraine hits global steel supplies. The stock was J.P. Morgan's top pick in the steel sector amid the Ukraine crisis.
- Valkyrie Trading Society wrote in a bullish SA analysis that steel prices don't have too many risk factors at this point in time, and booking effects have understated 2021 EBITDA.
- Over the last 2 years, CLF has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.