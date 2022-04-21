EuroDry stock jumps to record high on Maxim PT hike

Apr. 21, 2022 12:55 PM ETEuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock hit an all-time high after Maxim Group hiked its price target to $57 from $50 and reiterated its Buy rating.
  • The new PT implies 42.9% upside to EDRY's last close.
  • SA Quant Rating on EDRY is Strong Buy.
  • ~188K shares changed hands as of 12.54 pm ET vs. EDRY's average trading volume of 65.6K.
  • EDRY stock has more than doubled in value (+114.9%) YTD.
  • Earlier in the week, EDRY said it will acquire drybulk vessel M/V Santa Cruz for $15.75M.
