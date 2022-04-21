Worksport rallies after striking deal with Hyundai division

Apr. 21, 2022 1:03 PM ETWORKSPORT LTD. (WKSP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Businessman holding growth graph with year 2022. Corporate future growth plan in new year 2022.Development to success and growth business concept.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Worksport Ltd. (WKSP +10.6%) pops after announcing that the company entered into a formal agreement with Hyundai America Technical Center to produce prototypes of its Worksport SOLIS product.
  • The Hyundai Motor Company division has provided 3D Data to Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) specifically for this project.
  • Worksport (WKSP) and Hyundai plan to explore the benefit of each other's products working in order to determine the viability of a future partnership.
  • Worksport (WKSP) CEO Steven Rossi said working with Hyundai on the project should allow for even more innovation and development from the engineering team and enables the company to continue to serve as the leader in the industry.
