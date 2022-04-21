Activist investor and billionaire Carl Icahn said large index-fund managers, especially ones focused on ESG, should get onboard his fight with McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) over the fast food chain's treatment of pregnant pigs.

"I believe the world’s largest asset managers, who collectively possess immense influence due to their trillions of dollars in capital, must stop subjectively selecting which ESG principles are important," Icahn said in a statement and letter to holders. "The reality is that if the ESG movement is to be more than a marketing concept and fundraising tool, the massive asset managers who are among McDonald’s' largest owners must back up their words with actions."

Icahn's comments come after the legendary activist investor in February nominated two board members at McDonald's (MCD) amid a dispute with the company over its treatment of pigs. Icahn wants McDonald's to stop using pork that is sourced from gestation crates, something that he first brought up with the fast food giant around 2012. Icahn owns about 200 shares of McDonald's, the fast food chain has said, worth about $50,000, according to the WSJ.

McDonald's has said by the end of the year it expects to source 85% to 90% of its U.S. pork volumes from sows not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy. The fast-food forecast that 100% of its U.S. pork will come from sows housed in groups during pregnancy by the end of 2024.

Icahn also criticized McDonald's CEO compensation in his latest missive. "I find the Company’s executive compensation, especially relative to the average employee, to be unconscionable," Icahn wrote.

Icahn is not stopping at McDonald's as far as his focus on the humane treatment of pigs. He also late last month targeted Kroger (KR) and has nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board in his push for pigs.

News about the letter to McDonald's holders was earlier reported by the WSJ.

Also see from Tuesday, McDonald's picked up steam ahead of earnings report.