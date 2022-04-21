Hot Stocks: AAL, WSO, STLD climb on earnings news; ARCT drops after downgrade

Earnings news provided a crucial catalyst during Thursday's midday trading. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) ranked among the standout performers, rising in the wake of its upbeat results.

Meanwhile, Watsco (WSO) and Steel Dynamics (STLD) both rose after their respective quarterly updates.

Looking to the downside, Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) lost ground following an analyst downgrade.

Gainers

American Airlines (AAL) rallied in midday action after the release of Street-beating earnings news. The company reported a narrower-than-expected loss, with revenue that more than doubled from last year to reach $8.9B.

AAL also gave an upbeat assessment of current bookings, with corporate bookings reaching their highest level since the start of the pandemic. Bolstered by the earnings news, the stock rose more than 5% in intraday action.

Earnings news also gave a boost to Watsco (WSO). Shares rose 6% after the distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment topped projections with both its top and bottom lines. This included revenue that grew 33% from last year to reach $1.52B.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) was another midday winner following the release of quarterly results. Fueled by its steel fabrication operations, the firm's revenue jumped 57% from last year to reach $5.57B. This surpassed expectations by more than $200M.

The earnings news sparked a 5% intraday rally in STLD, which climbed to a new 52-week high.

Decliner

A pessimistic analyst comment sparked selling in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT). The stock fell nearly 10% after Citi slashed its rating to Neutral from Buy.

In making its downgrade, Citi argued that there was too much risk related to a path forward for the company's ARCT-154, an mRNA vaccine that recently had data released from a COVID trial.

For more on the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.