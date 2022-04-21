Federal Reserve's Powell: Faster removal of policy accommodation is appropriate

  • "It is appropriate to move more quickly" than in the last tightening cycle to remove monetary accommodation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during an IMF debate on the global economy.
  • 50 basis-point hikes are "on the table," particularly for the May meeting, he added.
  • "Many on the (FOMC) committee" at the March meeting were considering one or more 50-bps hikes this year, he added. Powell declined to say where he weighed in in that discussion.
  • Previously (April 18), St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, perhaps the Fed's biggest hawk, said the fed funds rate should be pushed up to at least 3.5% by the end of the year.
