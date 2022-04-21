As the Federal Reserve sets out an aggressive path to hike the policy rate in an already high inflation environment, the central banking is behind the curve, "though we're not as far behind as you think," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard presented in a virtual session Thursday hosted by Princeton Univeristy Bendheim Center for Finance.

Bullard explained his "minimal" definition of "behind the curve," based on the Dallas Fed trimmed mean of 3.6%, which measures the "degree to which the current level of the policy rate is less than some minimally reasonable level." Note that this definition excludes some inflation segments, but still shows that inflation is trending above the Fed's 2% average inflation target.

Also, the "generous" Taylor-type rule recommended a policy rate of 3.5%, implying "substantial increases" in the Fed's interbank lending rate off historically low levels, Bullard reiterated. By comparison, the 2-year U.S. Treasury note, a proxy for the Fed's monetary policy actions, recently changed hands at 2.707% in midday trading, up from 2.13% just a month ago.

With U.S. consumer price inflation at 40-year highs, Bullard said that "exceptionally high" inflation compares with that in 1974 and 1983 - two periods when core personal consumption expenditures, the central bank's favorite inflation gauge, was trending close to current levels. Since the Great Inflation era, the Fed's credibility has improved on its commitment to inflation targeting, Bullard added. Core PCE most recently stood at 5.6% Y/Y.

Earlier in April, Goldman Sachs' Jan Hatzius said the Fed needs to raise rates to more than 4% if the economy overheats.