Will Newmont Q1 earnings top Street view despite Omicron headwinds?

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, Apr. 22, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.72 (-2.7% Y/Y) and revenue estimate is $3.08B (+7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NEM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

NEM stock fell after the gold miner reported weak Q4 results due to lower bullion prices and COVID-19-related costs.

At the time, NEM said Q1 production could be hurt by as much as 150K oz. due to the COVID variant Omicron.

Newmont said it plans exploration spending for managed operations of ~$250M in 2022, with 80% allocated for near-mine expansion programs and 20% for advancing greenfield projects. NEM provided the following production guidance:

In other news, NEM said it will acquire remaining 5% interest in Yanacocha, South America's largest gold mine, for $48M.

The company in Mar. said the Canadian govt. and the Yukon provincial govt. cleared the Coffee Gold project after consultation with Yukon First Nations.

NEM stock hit a record high this month amid broader gains in gold mining stocks. The Ukraine war and inflation concerns have boosted demand for gold, a safe haven asset, with its price nearing $2K.

NEM stock has gained 26% YTD.

SA contributor Pearl Gray Equity and Research, in a recent bullish article, said NEM is the best inflation stock as push inflation could act as a tailwind for the miner.