Apr. 21, 2022 2:05 PM ETRedbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Micro-cap movie-rental name Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) is rallying today, up 29%, amid volume that has crested 33 times its recent average.
  • About 45.6 million shares have changed hands, vs. a daily average of 1.37 million shares.
  • The stock has tumbled since coming public via special-purpose acquisition company (a merger with Seaport Global Acquisition) in late October. After hitting a high of $27.22 on Oct. 26, it closed yesterday at $2.54, a drop of more than 90% in value.
  • But today's movement has the makings of some kind of short squeeze. As of March 31, Morningstar noted 1.13 million shares held short, in a float of just 2.77 million shares (most of the outstanding shares are restricted stock).
