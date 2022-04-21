Disney stock finds new low as Florida approves ending special tax district
Apr. 21, 2022 2:33 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor72 Comments
- Florida's Republican-led House Thursday gave its approval to the bill that would put an end to Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) special tax district, which grants the theme-park owner heavy autonomy over its land.
- That 70-38 vote follows Wednesday's Florida Senate passage by a vote of 23-16 - quick action after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he was adding the effort to the legislature's special session.
- The measure now heads to DeSantis for signature.
- Disney shares have sought out a new 52-week low in response, down 2.2% to $121.87.
- The Reedy Creek Improvement District, created in 1967, exempts Disney from a number of regulations, taxes and fees as it manages the land under Walt Disney World.
- With its cancellation, management of the sprawling complex would fall heavily on the two counties it spreads across: Orange and Osceola counties.
- DeSantis and Disney have been clashing over Florida's Parental Rights in Education law - called "Don't Say Gay" by opponents, and which Disney eventually publicly opposed.