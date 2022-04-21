Disney stock finds new low as Florida approves ending special tax district

Disney Employees Stage Walkout Over Florida"s "Don"t Say Gay" Bill

  • Florida's Republican-led House Thursday gave its approval to the bill that would put an end to Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) special tax district, which grants the theme-park owner heavy autonomy over its land.
  • That 70-38 vote follows Wednesday's Florida Senate passage by a vote of 23-16 - quick action after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he was adding the effort to the legislature's special session.
  • The measure now heads to DeSantis for signature.
  • Disney shares have sought out a new 52-week low in response, down 2.2% to $121.87.
  • The Reedy Creek Improvement District, created in 1967, exempts Disney from a number of regulations, taxes and fees as it manages the land under Walt Disney World.
  • With its cancellation, management of the sprawling complex would fall heavily on the two counties it spreads across: Orange and Osceola counties.
  • DeSantis and Disney have been clashing over Florida's Parental Rights in Education law - called "Don't Say Gay" by opponents, and which Disney eventually publicly opposed.
