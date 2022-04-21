Dover (NYSE:DOV) -8% in Thursday's trading to a 52-week low despite reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and a 10% Y/Y rise in revenues to $2.05B, as weakness in its Clean Energy segment disappointed investors.

Q1 overall net income fell to $226.1M, or $1.56/share, from $232.7M, or $1.61/share, in the year-earlier quarter,

Dover (DOV) said Q1 sales at its Clean Energy and Fueling Solutions unit increased 17% Y/Y to $458.4M, but segment margin fell to 9% from 17.1% in the same quarter last year and 16.5% during FY 2021.

In other segments: Engineered Products revenues +14% Y/Y to $487.6M (margin 13.6% vs. 16.1% a year earlier), Pumps and Process Solutions +10.3% to $435.2M (margin 32% vs. 31.4%), Climate and Sustainability Technologies +7.2% to $399.1M (margin 10.1% vs. 10.2%), Imaging and Identification -4.2% to $272.3M (margin 18.9% vs. 20%).

Q1 adjusted free cash flow came in at negative $26.7M, compared with positive $145.9M in the year-ago quarter.

For FY 2022, Dover forecasts adjusted EPS of $8.45-$8.65, in line with $8.57 analyst consensus estimate, on revenue growth of 8%-10%, or 7%-9% on an organic basis.

Dover (DOV) shares have dropped 21% YTD and ~1% during the past year.