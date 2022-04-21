Apple rises even as antitrust case in Russia ruled lawful by Moscow court: report

Singaporeans Queue For New iPhone 13 Release

Feline Lim/Getty Images News

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is under fire in Russia after a court in Moscow ruled that it was lawful for the country's anti-monopoly regulator to go after the tech giant over issues with its App Store, Reuters reported, citing Russia's RIA news agency.
  • The Federal Anti-monopoly Service regulator is now allowed to open a case against Apple (AAPL) after it accused them of not letting app developers tell them about alternative payment options.
  • Apple (AAPL) shares rose fractionally to $167.72 in mid-day trading on Thursday.
  • RIA added that the court dismissed Apple's (AAPL) case entirely, but the decision can be appealed.
  • Apple (AAPL) pulled out of Russia last month, ceasing online sales and product exports as a result of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
  • On Tuesday, research firm Canalys said Apple (AAPL) gained share in the smartphone market in the first-quarter, largely due to the "growing demand" for its iPhone 13.
