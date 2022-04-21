Metaverse play Unity Software has fallen 62% from its high. Is it time to buy?

Despite beating expectations with its latest earnings report, Unity Software (NYSE:U) slipped to a 52-week low in March, a victim of the general downdraft in speculative tech names that marked the first few months of 2022.

The video game software developer crawled out of that trough in late March and early April. However, it has seen another bout of skepticism this week, falling by nearly 9% on Wednesday amid a general decline in metaverse names. Shares have added to this with a further 5% drop in Thursday's intraday action.

U is now sitting about 9% above its low. At the same time, the stock remains 62% off a 52-week peak it reached in November. Can the company take advantage of the metaverse trend and the opportunity outside of gaming to regain its previous highs?

Playing the Metaverse: Highs and Lows

U experienced a wave of buying interest in the middle of 2021. From a level below $81 in May, it soared to a 52-week high of $210 in November. However, shares fell steadily from there, eventually giving back all the gains it had posted during its 2021 sprint. By March, U had reached a 52-week low of $73.12 -- below its levels the previous May.

U wasn't alone in reaching a new low during that time frame. The fear of rising interest rates and uncertain economic signals dragged down growth names in general.

For context, Cathie Wood's ARKK ETF, a fund focused on innovation names with high growth potential and an investor in U, saw 23 of its 35 components reach new lows by the middle of March. At that time, all but one of the ARKK stocks showed losses for the year.

U reached its 52-week low despite recording a better-than-expected earnings report in February. The release included an upbeat forecast as well. This was met by a short-lived rally, before market forces once again dragged the stock lower.

Is U a Buy?

Even with the wide swings in its stock price, U has its eyes on broader horizons. According to Morgan Stanley, the firm's biggest opportunity lies beyond its core gaming market. Analyst Matthew Cost projects a $25B total addressable market for non-gaming-related sales for U within the next five years.

Morgan Stanley is far from alone in its optimistic view of the company. Of the 18 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, nine rate the stock as a Strong Buy and another six have issued Buy opinions. That means that 83% of analysts hold a bullish outlook for the stock.

However, there are some dissenting opinions. One analyst has issued a Strong Sell recommendation. Meanwhile, another two see U as a Hold.

Quantitative measures present a murkier picture. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings gives U an A- for growth. However, the stock gets a D+ for profitability and an F for valuation, even after the sharp downturn of the last few months. All told, the Quant Ratings view U as a Hold.

For a deep dive into U's prospects, check out a bullish take from SA contributor Josh Arnold, who sees a potential 85%+ upside in the next year. For a more bearish approach, see why fellow SA contributor SL Investments was skeptical of U after its last earnings report.