German lender Commerzbank applies for cryptocurrency license

Apr. 21, 2022 2:51 PM ETCommerzbank AG (CRZBF), CRZBYCMWAY, CBAUFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Commerzbank logo

ollo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Germany's Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY), one of the largest lenders in the country, has applied for a cryptocurrency custody license during the first quarter, a spokesperson for the lender told local newspaper Börsen-Zeitung on April 14.
  • The move comes as the lender aims to offer exchange services as well as custody and protection of digital assets.
  • "We are pursuing our own digital asset strategy and are also planning our own offerings for our customers in the coming years," Bernd Reh, senior spokesman for Commerzbank, told Börsen-Zeitung. "We have applied for a license from the Bafin for the safekeeping of crypto assets. The future offer is initially aimed at institutional customers,” he added.
  • Meanwhile, BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, has approved just four out of 25 applications to become a crypto custodian.
  • Towards the end of March, Australia's Commonwealth Bank (OTCPK:CBAUF) (OTCPK:CMWAY) said crypto activity on its app got a big boost.
