Customers looking to purchase adult-use cannabis for the first time at one of 12 New Jersey dispensaries were met with long lines Thursday.

The New York Times reported that some customers arrived at locations before dawn to secure a spot in line. Many locations opened before sunrise in anticipation of strong demand on the first day.

Customers at a Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) dispensary in Bellmawr were waiting an hour in line to be served, 6abc.com reported.

Under state law, customers are permitted to purchase for adult use up to one ounce of cannabis, or up to five grams of cannabis concentrate, or a combination not to exceed one ounce of cannabis in a solid, liquid, or concentrate form.

A total of 13 dispensaries were granted the first licenses to sell adult-use marijuana, though one location did not open today due to a zoning issue, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Publicly traded multi-state operators that are or will engage in adult-use marijuana sales in New Jersey: Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRDF), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH), TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF), and Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF).

Seeking Alpha contributor Alexander Teicher wrote that New Jersey is expected to become an over $1.5B cannabis market by 2025.