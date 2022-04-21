NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) -3% in Thursday's trading as Bank of America downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $43 price target, trimmed from $47, citing growing retail concerns in an environment of volatile energy inputs.

"NRG's generation retirements combined with expanded retail platform and growing solar PPA portfolio put the company at greater risk of open exposure to elevated gas prices," BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith writes.

The company "offers an attractive current free cash flow yield plus a premium 15%-20% FCF per share growth target through 2025 [but] executing on the growth strategy is of the utmost importance on the retail biz with historic volatility in Power & Gas a key risk to managing their margins," according to Dumoulin-Smith.

NRG Energy (NRG) reported FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $2.4B, and guided for FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1.95B-$2.25B.