Sustainability of strength in staples comes into question

As high-multiple tech stocks have reeled, many investors have understandably fled to safer pastures in consumer staples stocks.

Indeed, the staples sector has outperformed for months, with a more pronounced bifurcation in trajectory appearing in recent trading sessions. The sector has clearly benefited both from a broad defensive shift as recession risks loom larger in the minds of investors, as well as solid earnings results from key names within the sector.

For example, Procter & Gamble’s (PG) popped on Wednesday after posting organic sales growth above previous forecasts and raising its forecast in the face of lingering inflationary pressures. The resilient results and commentary helped the broader sector bounce, with consumer staples contemporaries like McCormick & Company (MKC), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Kimberly Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB), Church & Dwight (CHD), and Clorox (CLX) all moving higher.

Meanwhile, solid sales numbers from L'Oreal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) on Monday helped many similar staples stocks like Estee Lauder Companies (EL) edge higher and Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) price controls pushed its peers upward as well. The solid gains for these names, that largely continued into Thursday’s trading, lend credence to the view that an appetite for stability is only growing. Such an appetite suggests that the sector can remain strong as uncertainty still abounds.

However, UBS analyst Peter Grom is wary of the staying power of the recent rotation to defensive stocks.

“The set up feels similar to [Q4 2021] as the group saw meaningful outperformance in December/January only to come back down to reality as earnings highlighted the challenges these companies were facing from a fundamental perspective,” he wrote in a note expressing his skepticism.

While Procter & Gamble (PG) managed to overcome the pressure of input cost increases, Grom voiced doubts about the ability of many of its peers to do the same. As a result, he commented that “the risk/reward for the group skews to the downside heading into [Q1] earnings season.”

Grom was particularly negative on Clorox (CLX) due to valuation concerns, while maintaining neutral ratings on Church & Dwight (CHD) and Kimberly Clark (KMB).

“While recent stock price performance of the group would suggest otherwise, the key takeaway from conferences and our conversations with our coverage over the past month is that the current operating environment remains difficult and in some areas appears to be getting worse,” Grom wrote. “Although we still would expect sequential improvement in profitability in [the second half of 2022, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP having outperformed the market by 590bps QTD and now trading at a 20% premium to the S&P 500, the set up into earnings season on fundamentals remains challenging.”

Kimberly Clark (KMB) is set to report earnings on Friday morning. Read more on what to expect as the company prepares its Q1 report.