Exxon to exit Russia by June 24
Apr. 21, 2022 3:06 PM ETXOM, SHELBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Exxon (XOM) is making plans for a complete withdrawal from Russia by June 24, according to Reuters sources.
- The supermajor announced plans to exit Russia on March 1st, shortly following the country's invasion of Ukraine.
- The company operates the Sakhalin-1 gas project in Russia, alongside Japanese, Indian and Russian partners.
- Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Shell (SHEL) is in the midst of negotiations to divest its Sakhalin-2 LNG stake to Chinese state-owned enterprises.
- Though most international oil companies have announced plans to exit Russia, the details and timing are largely unknown, and likely to be a focus during Q1 earnings conference calls.