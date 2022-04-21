Exxon to exit Russia by June 24

  • Exxon (XOM) is making plans for a complete withdrawal from Russia by June 24, according to Reuters sources.
  • The supermajor announced plans to exit Russia on March 1st, shortly following the country's invasion of Ukraine.
  • The company operates the Sakhalin-1 gas project in Russia, alongside Japanese, Indian and Russian partners.
  • Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Shell (SHEL) is in the midst of negotiations to divest its Sakhalin-2 LNG stake to Chinese state-owned enterprises.
  • Though most international oil companies have announced plans to exit Russia, the details and timing are largely unknown, and likely to be a focus during Q1 earnings conference calls.
